New Issue- Merck & Co prices multi tranche deal

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Merck & Co., Inc.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.873

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1028941976

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2034

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 98.839

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

ISIN XS1028941893

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2026

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.236

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1028941117

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas, BAML, RBS, BBVA,

Santander, HSBC, Lebenthal, Societe Generale,

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2(Moody's) & AA (S&P),

Listing NYSE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Full fees Undisclosed

