New Issue- PfZ prices dual tranche deal

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG
(Pfz)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 340 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.663
Reoffer price 100.163
Yield 0.219 pct
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0256434595
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 335 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 23, 2024
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.185
Reoffer price 99.56
Yield 0.796 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0256434603
Common terms
Payment Date October 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
