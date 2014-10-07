New Issue- PfZ prices dual tranche deal

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG

(Pfz)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 340 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.663

Reoffer price 100.163

Yield 0.219 pct

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0256434595

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 335 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 23, 2024

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.185

Reoffer price 99.56

Yield 0.796 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0256434603

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

