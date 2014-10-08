New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsellschaft AG

Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2044

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Yield 4.0 pct

Reoffer price par

Spread 322 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Notes The issue size will total 225 million when fungible

ISIN CH0255893098

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 75 million swiss francs

Maturity Date perpetual

Coupon 3.50 pct

Yield 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price par

Spread 323.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Notes The issue size will total 400 million when fungible

ISIN CH0255893080

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & DB

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

