New Issue- CIBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor LP Collateral

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.623

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30bp

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1121257445

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)