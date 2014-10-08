New Issue- CIBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor LP Collateral
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.623
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30bp
Over the OBL 170
Payment Date October 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1121257445
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)