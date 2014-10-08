New Issue- General Motors prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower General Motors Financial International B.V.

Guarantor General Motors Financial Company, Inc & AmeriCredit

Financial Services, Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.882

Yield 1.9 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.8bp

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL 170

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, CMZ & RBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1121198094

