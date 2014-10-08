Maersk, MSC win U.S. regulatory approval to launch shipping pact

SINGAPORE Oct 9 Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world's two largest container shippers, won approval from U.S. maritime regulators on Wednesday for a planned vessel sharing pact.

The so-called 2M alliance would see the two carriers pool 185 ships on European, transatlantic and transpacific services, which Maersk Line says would save it $350 million a year in costs.

The tie-up was approved after four out of five commissioners at the Federal Maritime Commission voted not to seek further information from the two shippers about the impact of the alliance on exporters and ports.

The U.S. approval will come into force on Saturday, Richard Lidinisky Jr, Federal Maritime Commission commissioner, told Reuters.

The two shippers still need to win over regulators in Europe and China before the pact can be launched.

Maersk Line has previously said it hoped to start the vessel sharing service with MSC as early as January next year.

Maersk chief executive Soren Skou met Chinese commerce and transport officials last month to discuss the 2M alliance after China's Ministry of Commerce blocked a larger venture involving Maersk, MSC and France's CMA CGM in June on competition grounds.

Maersk and MSC began talking about a smaller tie-up in July.

The global shipping industry has been battling overcapacity and low freight rates since the financial downtown in 2008.

Freight rates are still in the doldrums leading companies like Maersk Line and MSC to form partnerships to cut costs.

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)