版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 00:55 BJT

New Issue- Advance Wisdom prices $300 mln 2017 bond

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Advance Wisdom Investments

Guarantor Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 2.10 pct

Issue price 99.723

Reoffer price 99.723

Yield 2.196 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABC International, CCBI, Goldman Sachs,

Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC International & Wing Lung

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1112737405

