BUZZ-Oxford Biomedica: Signs 3-year deal with Novartis

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Oxford Biomedica's shares rise more than 20 pct after the gene-and-cell-based therapeutics maker says it has signed a three-year contract with Novartis AG that could bring in up to $90 million for the British company.
** Oxford Biomedica's shares touched a more-than-two-year high of 4.72 pence earlier in the day, making them one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.
** Under terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay $14 million upfront for a non-exclusive worldwide development and commercialisation licence in oncology under Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform.
** This is the company's second deal with Novartis and includes an equity investment of about $4.3 million.
** "The Novartis manufacturing collaboration had generated more than 5 million pounds in revenues for OXB and this morning's announcement will build on the momentum the group has experienced to date" N+1 Singer analysts said in a note.
** The company reported revenue of 4.7 million pounds (7.54 million US dollar) in the first half of the year, including 3.6 million pounds from the Novartis collaboration.
** Excluding Friday's gains, the stock has risen about 58 percent since April. (1 US dollar = 0.6230 British pound)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.