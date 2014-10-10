New Issue- Clariant prices 10 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Clariant AG
Issue Amount 10 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.053
Reoffer price 100.403
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 160 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0255893106
ISIN CH0253592759
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.