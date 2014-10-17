BUZZ-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc: Study shows Eylea better than rivals

U.S. FDA approves Novartis' leukemia treatment
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
** Drugmaker's shares up 7.3 pct at $365.74
** National Institutes of Health-sponsored study shows company's eye injection Eylea more effective than rival drugs - Avastin and Lucentis - from Roche Holding AG
** Drugs were being evaluated in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the retina that in the most severe cases can lead to blindness
** "This positive independent outcome will help further boost Eylea positioning as a superior treatment for DME compared to the competition," Roth analyst Joseph Pantginis said
** Data also demonstrated how patients on Eylea required less-frequent injections and fewer laser treatments against those on other drugs
** Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 14 pct this year
ZURICH, April 28 Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday approved proposed compensation for its top managers and board of directors despite significant opposition to its decision to pay bonuses after a 2.7 billion Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) loss in 2016.
* Rodo medical - co, straumann announced that straumann has increased its stake in rodo medical from 12% to 30%, for an undisclosed sum