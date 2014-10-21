BUZZ-Quindell: up on Canadian contract win

** British IT outsourcer and consultancy Quindell up
9.6 pct after AIM-listed company says it had inked a contract
with one of Canada's top three insurers.
** To provide the insurer's customers telematics technology
solution exclusively for five years.
** Cannacord Genuity say in a note that they assumed the
contract win was with Aviva Canada.
** Quindell said this month that a number of "core business
relationships" were expected to expand in Q4.
** Quindell's customers include British American Tobacco
, ING Groep NV, Aviva Insurance Plc, Peugeot
, Royal Mail Plc and Old Mutual Plc.
** Quindell's stock has shed more than 3/4th of its value in
the past 7 months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research raised
questions about its revenue model and profit quality.
(link.reuters.com/waw68v)
