BUZZ-Orexigen Therapeutics Inc: Diet drug launched

** Drugmaker's shares up 20 pct at $4.88, biggest
intra-day percentage jump in more than two years
** Company and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said on Monday they launched their recently approved
diet pill, Contrave, in the United States
** Even though Contrave is launching in two of the softest
months for obesity drugs (Nov-Dec), management will be
disappointed if Contrave prescriptions don't eclipse those of
rival drug, Belviq, after 13 weeks, Wells Fargo analysts said in
a note
** Contrave, which was approved last month, competes with
Vivus Inc's Qsymia and Arena Pharmaceutical Inc's
Belviq
** Novo Nordisk A/S's expects an FDA decision on
its obesity drug by the end of the year
** Up to Monday's close, Orexigen shares had lost over 23
percent of their value since the FDA approved Contrave on Sep.
11