版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二 23:02 BJT

BUZZ-Orexigen Therapeutics Inc: Diet drug launched

** Drugmaker's shares up 20 pct at $4.88, biggest intra-day percentage jump in more than two years

** Company and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday they launched their recently approved diet pill, Contrave, in the United States

** Even though Contrave is launching in two of the softest months for obesity drugs (Nov-Dec), management will be disappointed if Contrave prescriptions don't eclipse those of rival drug, Belviq, after 13 weeks, Wells Fargo analysts said in a note

** Contrave, which was approved last month, competes with Vivus Inc's Qsymia and Arena Pharmaceutical Inc's Belviq

** Novo Nordisk A/S's expects an FDA decision on its obesity drug by the end of the year

** Up to Monday's close, Orexigen shares had lost over 23 percent of their value since the FDA approved Contrave on Sep. 11
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐