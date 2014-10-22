New Issue- PS Hypo prices dual tranche deal

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG

(PS Hypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 23, 2024

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.411

Reoffer price 100.061

Yield 0.744 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 160 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 9, 2035

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 102.012

Reoffer price 101.562

Yield 1.413 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)