New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 FRN

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Reoffer price 99.851

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 78bp

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1130101931

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)