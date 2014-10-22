New Issue- Wells Fargo prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co (Wells Fargo)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.18
Reoffer price 99.18
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, eqvivalent to 85.6 basis points
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland &
Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1130067140
