New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 3 month euribor + 70 basis points

Issue price 99.851

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 70 basis points

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) MUFG, Lloyds & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1139320151

