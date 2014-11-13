New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20,2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.847

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 66.4 basis points

over the OBL#167

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1(Moody's), A(S&P) &

A(Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

