New Issue- Aryzta Euro Finance prices 250 mln euro PERP bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aryzta Euro Finance Limited

Guarantor Aryzta AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Reoffer yield 4.625 pct

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Rabobank

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1134780557

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)