New Issue- Aryzta Euro Finance prices 250 mln euro PERP bond

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aryzta Euro Finance Limited
Guarantor Aryzta AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Reoffer yield 4.625 pct
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Rabobank
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1134780557
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.