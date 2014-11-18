Indonesia's Pertamina says may double output from overseas assets by end-2014

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia's Pertamina expects its overseas assets to contribute between 90,000 and 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) by the end of 2014, the company said on Tuesday, up from around 63,000 barrels per day of crude last year.
The expected increase comes as the state energy firm moves aggresively to acquire oil and gas assets to meet the ballooning energy demands in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"We expect an increase this year because we will complete the acquisition of the Murphy Oil block this month or in mid-December," Pertamina Upstream Business Development chief Danie Tampubolon told reporters, referring to Malaysian assets held by U.S.-listed Murphy Oil Corp that are expected to also produce gas. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.