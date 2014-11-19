New Issue-IBM prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2023

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.7780

Reoffer price 99.7780

Yield 1.278 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

