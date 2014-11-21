New Issue- KfW prices $250 mln 2015 bond

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date December 03, 2015
Coupon 0.175 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.175 pct
Payment Date December 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute