New Issue- QBE Insurance prices $700 mln 2044 bond

Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE Insurance)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date December 2, 2044

Coupon 6.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 442.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct November 2024 UST

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2(Moody's), A-(S&P),

A-(Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law &

laws of the State of New South Wales, Australia

