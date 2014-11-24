New Issue- QBE Insurance prices $700 mln 2044 bond

BRIEF-MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
* MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE Insurance)
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date December 2, 2044
Coupon 6.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 442.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct November 2024 UST
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC &
Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2(Moody's), A-(S&P),
A-(Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law &
laws of the State of New South Wales, Australia
