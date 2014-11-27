New Issue- Walliser KB/BCV prices dual tranche deal

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale du Valais
(Walliser KB/BCV)
* * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 15, 2023
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.282
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0262286252
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 15, 2021
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.138
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0262286237
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) Banque Cantonale du Valais
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)