New Issue- Iffim prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Issuer IFFIm Sukuk Company Limited (IFFIM)

Obligor International Finance Facility for Immunisation

Sukuk Structure Murabaha

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 4, 2017

Coupon 3 month Libor + 15 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Barwa Bank & CIMB

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1143356654

