New Issue- BMW prices NZ$100 mln 2017 bond

Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW US Capital, LLC

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date December 8, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.689

Yield 4.488 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 2

