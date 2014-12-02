New Issue- Nestle Holdings adds $100 mln 2019 bond

Dec 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date September 30,2019

Coupon 2 pct

Reoffer price 100.218

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 39 basis points

Over the UST

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $400 million

ISIN XS1144352959

