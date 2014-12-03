BUZZ-Array BioPharma Inc: Regains rights to cancer drug from Novartis

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Drug developer's shares up 25.6 pct at $4.91
** Reaches agreement with Swiss drugmaker Novartis to regain rights to experimental cancer drug, binimetinib, currently being evaluated in three late-stage trials
** Array granted Novartis rights to develop and market binimetinib in 2010
** Agreement subject to closing of deal announced in April, where Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline agreed to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets
** Once the deal closes, Array will receive up to $85 million and Novartis' global, exclusive license to binimetinib will end
** "Today's announcement is in line with our expectation that NVS (Novartis) would ultimately return binimetinib along with meaningful "trailing support". This support should help to significantly defray much of the continued cost to develop binimetinib," Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Andrews says
** Array CEO Ron Squarer says company expects to file for regulatory approval in first half of 2016
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen nearly 22 pct this year
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.