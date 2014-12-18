版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 07:44 BJT

BRIEF-Line to buy MixRadio music streaming service from Microsoft

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Messaging app Line Corp says has agreed to buy music streaming service MixRadio from Microsoft Corp, price not disclosed Further company coverage: (Tokyo newsroom)
