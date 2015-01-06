New Issue- Swiss Re prices 250 mln sfr 2027 bond

Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swiss Re AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 21, 2027
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.66
Reoffer price 100.66
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Ratings Aa3(Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0262881441
