New Issue- IADB prices $2.0 bln 2025 bond

* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.5710
Reoffer price 99.5710
Spread 9.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN US4581X0CM87
