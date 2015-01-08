New Issue- Canton Bern prices 150 mln sfr 2032 bond

European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canton Bern
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date Febraury 11, 2032
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.3380
Reoffer price 100.3380
Reoffer yield 0.604 pct
Spread 8.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KBBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0266307377
* Extends partnership with Lauda to Singapore and Taiwan Source text - http://bit.ly/2pScpLZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)