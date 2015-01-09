New Issue- KB Luzer prices 400 mln sfr 2023 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank (KB Luzer)
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 30, 2023
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.45
Reoffer price 100.45
Yield 0.318 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) KBLuc
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0266437950
