New Issue- PSP prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PSP Swiss Property AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 6, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.19

Reoffer price 100.19

Yield 0.98 pct

Payment Date February 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0262881458

