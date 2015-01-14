版本:
New Issue- TD prices 500 mln stg 2018 FRN

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Ontario & Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1171472159

