New Issue- TD prices 500 mln stg 2018 FRN

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 38 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Ontario & Canada
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1171472159
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016