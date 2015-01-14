版本:
New Issue- TMCC prices dual tranche deal

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Wednesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland

& SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English
