New Issue- TMCC prices dual tranche deal

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Wednesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland
& SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016