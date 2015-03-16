版本:
BRIEF-Hubei Radio and Television signed cooperation agreement with Alipay.com

March 16 Hubei Radio and Television Information Network Co Ltd

* Says it has signed cooperation agreement with Alipay.com for one year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EoYgnr

