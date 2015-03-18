版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 07:54 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co invests in N.America-based Penske Truck Leasing

March 19 Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd :

* Says has invested in North America-based Penske Truck Leasing

* Says acquired 20 percent limited partnership interest in PTL from General Electric Capital Corp for about $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐