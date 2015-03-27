IPOVIEW-Shaky markets slow US IPO momentum

March 27 The number of U.S. initial public offerings fell sharply in the first quarter as shaky equities and commodities markets took their toll, after a record number of companies went public last year.

U.S. IPOs raised $4.7 billion from 26 offerings in the first quarter, nearly half of the $8.6 billion from 46 offerings in the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Overall, 277 companies listed last year.

A sudden spike in volatility in October pushed the VIX volatility index to its highest in almost three years, forcing some companies to wrap up their IPOs before the year ended, analysts said.

"Quite simply, the pipeline ran dry in first quarter 2015," said Jacqueline Kelley, Americas IPO leader at EY.

"What most companies did was really just try to exit and complete their offerings as quickly as possible," Kelley said.

A contracting energy industry due to a fall in oil prices resulted in just one oil and gas company - Columbia Pipeline Partners LP - going public compared with four last year.

Technology firms also largely stayed away, taking cues from the weak share performance of some of the companies that went public last year.

Six months after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO, its shares are down about 30 percent from their high of $120 in November.

Shares of technology companies such as peer-to-peer lender LendingClub Corp and online storage company Box Inc are also trading about 30 percent below their record highs.

Alibaba shares jumped 38 percent on their first day after the company's offering raised $21.8 billion in one of the biggest IPOs ever.

The company's disappointing performance in recent months "takes the wind out of China IPO deal flow as well," said Josef Schuster, founder of IPO research firm Ipox Schuster LLC.

The number of healthcare IPOs, which formed the bulk of 2014 listings, dropped to 10 during the quarter from 25 in the same period last year.

However, analysts expect technology and healthcare offerings to drive IPOs in the coming quarters, led by web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc.

"I expect the pipeline to build up as we move to second quarter," Kelley said, adding that the second half if the year will be "very strong". (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)