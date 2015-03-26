RPT-BRIEF-Hainan Airlines's 2014 net profit up 20 pct y/y, plans to purchase 30 Boeing aircrafts

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 25 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 20 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.57 million)
* Says plans to purchase 30 B787-9 planes with catalogue price at $257.1 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y5K6mq; bit.ly/1Gku4w5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.