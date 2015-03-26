版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 13:59 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Hainan Airlines's 2014 net profit up 20 pct y/y, plans to purchase 30 Boeing aircrafts

(Repeats to fix formatting)

March 25 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 20 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.57 million)

* Says plans to purchase 30 B787-9 planes with catalogue price at $257.1 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y5K6mq; bit.ly/1Gku4w5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐