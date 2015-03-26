版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-China Animal Husbandry signs MOU with pharma firm MSD's unit Intervet on business development

March 26 China Animal Husbandry Industry

* Says signs MOU with pharma firm MSD's unit Intervet holding on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NikRUZ

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐