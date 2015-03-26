Banks drop fees in race for China Reinsurance IPO

HONG KONG, March 26 (IFR) - China's biggest reinsurer has
attracted low-ball bids from banks vying to sponsor its Hong
Kong IPO, highlighting the intense competition between
underwriters for one of the country's biggest listings of the
year.
China Reinsurance (Group) Corp, which is looking to raise
around US$2bn in the second half of this year, received bids as
low as US$30,000 from two would-be sponsors, according to four
sources involved in the process. That is far lower than the
US$500,000 that banks typically charge to cover their work on
due diligence and documentation.
With no mammoth transactions on the cards to match 2014's
US$25bn listing of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the
unusually low bids show banks are fighting to lead one of the
few big overseas IPOs of the year from China's public sector.
"Some of the bids are just unusually low. You can't even
cover your costs," said one of the sources.
The low bids also call into question regulators' efforts to
encourage more thorough due diligence on the companies that
sponsors bring to market.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission announced
rules in 2013 to hold sponsors criminally liable for false or
incomplete disclosure in IPO prospectuses. The market watchdog
said in a consultation conclusion in December 2012 that sponsor
fees should appropriately reflect the sponsor's role and
responsibilities.
"The expectation is that the sponsor will be paid a
reasonable fee to carry out its work. An exceptionally low fee
may not be acceptable to the regulator," said another source.
BEAUTY CONTEST
China Reinsurance summoned potential sponsors to bid for the
mandate at a so-called beauty contest on Monday. In keeping with
the government's drive to improve transparency in its
state-owned sector, the reinsurer took the unusual move of
reading out each bidder's proposed fee, according to the four
sources.
Haitong International Securities and Citic
Securities International, a unit of China's Citic Securities
, put in the lowest bids of US$30,000. Deutsche Bank
was next with a bid of US$50,000.
HSBC and UBS, which have already been
doing some preparatory work on the IPO, put in bids of
US$100,000.
Bids from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan
Stanley and Credit Suisse ranged from
US$300,000 to US$500,000. In total, 19 banks pitched.
The cutthroat pricing has drawn the ire of some bankers, who
worry that it will set a precedent for other state-owned Chinese
companies working on high-profile Hong Kong IPOs.
"It's just ridiculous. Putting in such a low fee basically
means you are providing a free service," said another of the
four sources.
"The transparent process will only push the sponsor fees
that banks are charging down further."
Others, however, argue that it is just a way to win
business.
"For a high-profile deal like this, you really have to get
in early to be on a key role, which will reward you with a good
underwriting fee in the future," said a fifth source familiar
with the situation.
"We are all here to make money; it's just that different
banks are using different strategies."
Spokespersons for Citic Securities International, Haitong
International, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS all declined to
comment.
(Reporting By Fiona Lau. Editing By Steve Garton)