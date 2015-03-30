版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 30日 星期一 20:13 BJT

Fortune Brands to buy cabinet maker Norcraft for $441.4 mln

March 30 Fortune Brands Home & Security will acquire bathroom and kitchen cabinet maker Norcraft Cos Inc for $441.4 million.

Fortune, which makes MasterBrand cabinets and Moen faucets, will pay $25.50 per share, a premium of 11.4 percent to Norcraft's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐