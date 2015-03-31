New Issue-ZKB adds 110 mln sfr to 2021 bond

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank
(ZKB)
Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc
Maturity Date March 31,2021
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.71
Reoffer price 100.71
Reoffer yield 0.13 pct
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss franc when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0277639933
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.