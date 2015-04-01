版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 16:34 BJT

BRIEF-Sungrow Power Supply signs strategic agreement with Aliyun

April 1 Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Aliyun on areas such as smart solar power terminals and cloud computing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F1yfZ8

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
