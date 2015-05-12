New Issue- IADB adds A$200 mln to 2020 bond

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date February 7, 2020
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.849
Yield 2.8275 pct
Spread 47.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date May 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Citi and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500-1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$1.25 billion
when fungible
ISIN AU3CB0222867
