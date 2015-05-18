New Issue- McDonald's prices a multi tranche deal

May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower McDonald's Corporation
(McDonald's)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2027
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.9250
Reoffer price 99.9250
Reoffer yield 1.882 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1237271421
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million swedish crown
Maturity Date August 26, 2019
Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 bps
ISIN XS1237187718
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.5260
Reoffer price 99.5260
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1237271009
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, GS & JPM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law NY law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
