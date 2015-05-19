New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 600 mln STG 2022 bond

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) LTD

(Credit Suisse)

Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date May 27,2022

Coupon 3.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.2750

Reoffer yield 3.093 pct

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & RBS

Ratings A2(Moody's), BBB+(S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1237961369

