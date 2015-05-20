New Issue- Harman prices 350 mln euro 2022 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Harman International Industries Inc

(Harman)

Guarantor Harman Intl Industries Inc

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date May 27,2022

Coupon 2.000 pct

Issue price 99.6130

Reoffer price 99.6130

Reoffer yield 2.06 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps

Payment Date May 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPM & UNI

Ratings Baa3(Moody's)& BBB-(S&P)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)