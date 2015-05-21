Indonesia opens books on 10-year sukuk at 4.55%

HONG KONG, May 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is marketing a 10-year US dollar sukuk to yield around 4.55%.

Indonesia, Asia's most active sovereign borrower in the US dollar market, is indicating a benchmark size for the deal, typically at least $500 million.

The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that drew over $10 billion in orders.

The Islamic bonds will be available to global investors under 144A and Reg S documentation.

Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint lead managers. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)