版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 21日 星期四 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-Unisplendour to acquire 51 pct stake in H3C Technologies for at least $2.3 bln

May 21 Unisplendour Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in H3C Technologies for at least $2.3 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IRd8hD

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐